Breaking the Silence: The ten most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2022

Today, CARE publishes ' Breaking the Silence ', our report on the crises which received the least media attention over the course of the year. In 2022, for the first time since we began publishing annually in 2016, all ten of the most under-reported humanitarian crises were in Africa .

Angola – the crisis which received the least media attention – is experiencing its worst drought in forty years. Nearly four million people do not have enough food to eat. Yet last year, there were 50 times more online media articles about the release of the iPhone 14 (95,118 articles) than the humanitarian crisis in Angola (1,847 articles).

In 2021, Ukraine was included on the list of under-reported crises. The Ukraine War was one of the most prominent global news stories in 2022 with over 2 million articles published online. The effects of the war, including extreme levels of food and energy inflation, have been felt across Africa.

All ten countries on the list were also affected by climate-related disasters. Yet, in 2021, UK aid to Africa fell by one third (33.8 per cent) – a cut of £883 million. Hunger, often caused by drought, floods and other climate disasters, disproportionately affects women. Research by CARE has found that 150 million more women than men experienced hunger in 2021. Women like Hawa and Moreladies.

Hawa had to flee Cameroon with her children and nephew and now lives in Chad: